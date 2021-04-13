3 To Do: Have your antiques assessed, more

Staff

1. Friday and Saturday: Antique Assessment Fair

Your treasures professionally evaluated by Gannon’s Antiques & Art. From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 16 and 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

Pre-registration required. Cost: $15 per item. Limit two items per person. COVID guidelines observed.

Information: 239-272-1911 or EsteroHistoricalSociety.com.

2. ‘The Addams Family’ musical comedy

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17; 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18. Center for Performing Arts - Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Presented by the Youth Players of the center. The ultra-Gothic Addams family are set to meet the “normal” boy their daughter has fallen for — and his parents. $22.50, $17.50.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. Thursday: Divas and Dinner

At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15. The Club at the Strand’s Botanical Garden, 5650 Strand Blvd., Naples.

A six-voice ensemble, GO Divas will perform a variety of vocal ensembles featuring rich harmonies, with piano accompaniment. Cost: $85.

Information: 239-529-3525 or gulfshoreopera.org.

