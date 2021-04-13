Calusa Garden Club installs new officers

Submitted

On April 8, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island installed its newly elected officers for the 2021-2023 Biennium.

Meeting in person for only the second time since March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Garden Club members appreciated the opportunity to have Dale DeFeo, Calusa Garden Club member and newly elected chairman of District IX of Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, officially install their new officers.

The new officers are Susan Neustadt, president; Kimberly Korb Porter, first vice president and program chair; Monique Doyle, second vice president and membership chair; Laura Furlong, secretary; Joan Husband, corresponding secretary; Annette Kuhn, treasurer; and Margie Bramel, assistant treasurer.

Unfortunately, Annette Kuhn and Joan Husband could not attend the meeting. The new officers will lead the Garden Club for the two years ending in April of 2023.

Club members enjoyed socializing with each other and talking about their gardening hits and misses during the past year. After a brief business meeting at which the officers were installed, the members enjoyed box lunches while listening to the speakers for the meeting.

The speakers were club members Susan Oldershaw, Linda Spell, Linda Chute and Janet Watson, who described the plants and landscaping shown in photos of their homes. Outgoing President Sara Wolf thanked the board members who had served with her for two years, and the club gave her a computerized weather station as a parting gift in addition to a beautiful tropical flower arrangement.

Calusa Garden Club is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and membership is open to those interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club meets October through April. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or visit the Garden Club’s website calusa.org, or its Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

