Volunteers cleanup Tigertail Beach

On April 10, Tigertail Beach benefited from resident and visitor participation in the Friends of Tigertail/Collier County sponsored quarterly beach clean-up.

Around 44 volunteers collaborated in gathering 68 pounds of debris. While members of Friends of Tigertail organized the event, the county donated supplies and t-shirts for this Bay Days/Keep Collier Beautiful effort.

Due to the many species of birds and other wildlife that migrate, nest, and live on Tigertail, this location is particularly environmentally sensitive to the effects of trash, both directly to the wildlife and indirectly by attracting predators. The Friends of Tigertail urges beach visitors to pack out their trash and pick up any discarded debris that they may find. Garbage and recycle receptacles are located conveniently in the park for public use.

The Friends of Tigertail organization is dedicated to the protection and preservation of, and education about Tigertail's unique features, and is extremely grateful for continued community support. The next beach clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, July 10.

For those wishing to further help the group, the Winn-Dixie at 625 North Collier Blvd., in Marco Island has selected this non-profit as the beneficiary of their community bag program for May. During the month of May, Friends of Tigertail will receive a $1 donation for each $2.50 reusable community bag purchased at the store.

