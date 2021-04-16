3 To Do: Clyde Butcher's Everglades, more

Staff

1. 'American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher'

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

2. Live music at Brooks

Freedom Square: Enjoy music at the restaurant, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples ; Lowrider from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 17; and Gator Nate from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Information: brooksburgers.com or 239-304-9552.

Grill and Tavern: Enjoy music at the restaurant, 220 Logan Blvd. N., Suite 805, Naples. Wasko Live from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Information: brooksburgers.com or 239-451-6397.

3. ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island's Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

