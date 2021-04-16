SWFLA To Do List: Lynne Koplitz at Off the Hook, more

Staff

APRIL

‘Best of Bacharach’

At 7:30 p.m., April 17, 22- 24, 2 p.m. April 17, 18, 25. TheatreZone, G&L Theatre, The Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. A helping of the prolific hitmaker's works, from “Anyone Who Had a Heart” to “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head” with vocal stars, orchestra and choreography. $50-$85. Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352.

Brendan Schaub at Off the Hook

The comedian performs April 16-17 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 16; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Big Buck & The Biscuit Boys

From 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at The Dogtooth Sports & Music Bar, 5310 Shirley St., Naples. No cover. Information: 239-272-9659.

Left Bank Art Fest

The Left Bank Art Fest is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 18, at the Esplanade. Juried artist include photographers, jewelers, painters, wood, stained glass, bronze, pottery and metal. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

Sypert Series — Spohr and Mozart

At 3 and 7 pm, April 18. Both 3 p.m. concerts sold out. Onstage at Hayes Hall, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Members of the Naples Philharmonic perform Spohr's Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp and Mozart's String Quartet, K. 464. $55. Information; artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Lynne Koplitz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Sunday, April 18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. April 18. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Alexandra Carlson, piano

At 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18. Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Program including Ravel and Mozart. Freewill offering, but reservations required for social distancing. The program is also live-streamed on the church website. Information: mooringschurch.org or 239-261-1487.

Comedy benefit

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at VFW Post 7721, 800 Neffs Way, Naples. Benefits Gulf Coast Retired Firefighters' repair of fire truck. Comedians include headliner Frank Del Pizzo, along with emcee Billy Bingo. $20. Call 631-764-3757 to buy tickets. Also facebook/billybingo.

‘With This Ring’

At 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m, Saturdays and Sundays, April 21-May 9. The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Four couples. Four stories. One wedding ring. Joe Simonelli's ”With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs. $38.50. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

Svetlana and her Delancye Five

At 5:30 p.m. April 22. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. A “little big band” with vocals by soprano Svetlana and a variety of music from pop to jazz to standards. $25-$30. marcoislandart.org.

Bruce Bruce at Off the Hook

The comedian performs April 23-25 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 23; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘EDscursions’ virtual field trip

From 9 until 9:45 a.m., April 23, “Fire on the Florida Landscape. “Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve staff for a virtual “EDscursion “field trip focused on collection and monitoring methods in marine habitats found in the reserve. Learn about what fisheries monitoring is all about, from fish to crabs. With seasonality and tidal changes, you never know what we might catch! Rookery Bay’s “EDscursions “take online participants on virtual field trips through live-streaming technology to explore the waters and uplands of Rookery Bay’s 110,000 acres. No cost. Registration is required. Information: rookerybay.org/events.

Poetry slam

At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Center for Performing Arts' Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Poets perform original works in a competition, judged for factors including manner, performance and enthusiasm. Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third. Cost to attend: $10. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Hand & Harvest Artisans Market

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at The Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, North Naples. Walk through a curated, open-air collection of handmade creations by local artisans with a focus on functional art, crystals, metaphysical, luxury candles, jewelry, body care and other crafts. Live music by Claire Liparulo, along with outdoor bar with Bloody Marys, mimosas and more. Information: mercatoshops.com or 239-254-1080.

ONGOING

COCO Gallery

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays, 8074 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point Mall, Estero, adjacent to Panera. Artists of Shellpoint Village now through April 28. Information: cocoartgallery.com.

‘The Addams Family’ musical comedy

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17; 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18. Center for Performing Arts - Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Presented by the Youth Players of the center. The ultra-Gothic Addams family are set to meet the “normal” boy their daughter has fallen for — and his parents. $22.50, $17.50. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Antique Assessment Fair

Your treasures professionally evaluated by Gannon’s Antiques & Art. From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero. Pre-registration required. Cost: $15 per item. Limit two items per person. COVID guidelines observed. Information: 239-272-1911 or EsteroHistoricalSociety.com.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at River Park Community Center, 301 11th Street S., Naples. Free and bring a chair. Donations greatly appreciated. Information: 239-263-1113.

From 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Cambier Park, Sixth Avenue South and Eighth Street South. Free and bring a chair. Donations greatly appreciated. Information: 239-263-1113 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

‘American Dreaming,’ ‘Painting Old Bonita’ exhibitions

Now through April 29. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Artists are asked to create artwork inspired by the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims that we all have a right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Also, Kathleen Taylor and Pat Payzant paintings of Bonita Springs vintage homes and buildings.

Faculty Exhibition 2021

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays now through April 23. Center for Center for Performing Arts - 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989

Adult Student, Marco Academy exhibitions

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays now through April 29. Marco Island Center for the Arts,1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Plus: Collier County High School Competition (0nline only, April 26-April 30).

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club meets several times a year for lively conversation, comeraderry, memorable events and enjoyable times. Join your fellow friends from Little Rhody this month for a meetup at The Ten Thousand Island National Wildlife Marsh Trail followed a gathering at The Crabby Lady in Goodland. For details, contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099 or help4animals.ann@gmail.com.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Marco Farmers’ Market

Marco Island Farmers’ Market, 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, Mackle Park, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

St. Paul’s Farmers Market

From 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays, through April 10 at 3901 Davis Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-643-0197 and saintpaulsnaples.org.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 (closed Thanksgiving) in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Springs

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

MAY

‘Evening on Fifth’

Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15. Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Free. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. Information, call 239-692-8436 or visit www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.