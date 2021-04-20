3 To Do: 'Ring' tones, comedy benefit, more

Staff

1. Starts Wednesday: ‘With This Ring’

Four couples. Four stories. One wedding ring. Joe Simonelli's ”With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs.

At 8 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m, Saturdays and Sundays, April 21-May 9. The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

Tickets: $38.50. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

2. This weekend: Poetry slam

Poets perform original works in a competition, judged for factors including manner, performance and enthusiasm.

Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third. Cost to attend: $10.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Center for Performing Arts' Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

3. VFW Comedy benefit is Wednesday

Benefits Gulf Coast Retired Firefighters' repair of fire truck. Comedians include headliner Frank Del Pizzo, along with emcee Billy Bingo.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at VFW Post 7721, 800 Neffs Way, Naples.

Tickets: $20. Call 631-764-3757 to buy tickets. Also facebook/billybingo.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Best of Bacharach,’ more