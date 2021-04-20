3 To Do: 'Ring' tones, comedy benefit, more
1. Starts Wednesday: ‘With This Ring’
Four couples. Four stories. One wedding ring. Joe Simonelli's ”With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs.
At 8 p.m., Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m, Saturdays and Sundays, April 21-May 9. The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.
Tickets: $38.50. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.
2. This weekend: Poetry slam
Poets perform original works in a competition, judged for factors including manner, performance and enthusiasm.
Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third. Cost to attend: $10.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Center for Performing Arts' Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.
Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.
3. VFW Comedy benefit is Wednesday
Benefits Gulf Coast Retired Firefighters' repair of fire truck. Comedians include headliner Frank Del Pizzo, along with emcee Billy Bingo.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at VFW Post 7721, 800 Neffs Way, Naples.
Tickets: $20. Call 631-764-3757 to buy tickets. Also facebook/billybingo.