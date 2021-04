Submitted

The largest gathering of Just Friends since COVID had members enjoying a delightful luncheon and fashion show at the Marco Island Yacht Club. New president Janet Dickens welcomed the members and shared her motto for this year, "Kindness is the Key to Friendship."

Five new members were introduced, and five birthday ladies received roses. Kenda Primeaux from “OMG That’s Chic” entertained the ladies with an upbeat fashion show.