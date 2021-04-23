3 To Do: Bacharach, artisans and more

Staff

1. Last chance: ‘Best of Bacharach’

A helping of the prolific hitmaker's works, from “Anyone Who Had a Heart” to “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head” with vocal stars, orchestra and choreography.

At 7:30 p.m., April 24, 2 p.m. April 25. TheatreZone, G&L Theatre, The Community School of Naples, 13275 Livingston Road, Naples. Cost: $50-$85.

Information: theatre.zone or 888-966-3352.

2. Hand & Harvest Artisans Market

Walk through a curated, open-air collection of handmade creations by local artisans with a focus on functional art, crystals, metaphysical, luxury candles, jewelry, body care and other crafts.

Live music by Claire Liparulo, along with outdoor bar. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at The Mercato, 9118 Strada Place, North Naples.

Information: mercatoshops.com or 239-254-1080.

3. ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island's Food Culture’

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States.

Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. Reception 4-5:30 p.m. April 14.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

