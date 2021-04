Submitted

04.17.21

The Italian American Society of Marco Island held their farewell couples golf and dinner Sunday under balmy skies and light breezes. The IAS have concluded their season and wish all a healthy and safe summer. Membership is open to anyone 21 years of age and older who is of Italian lineage either by direct ancestry or by marriage. For more info call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158 or go online, iasmi.org.