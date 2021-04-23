SWFLA To Do List: Clyde Butcher's lens, more

Staff

APRIL

Poetry slam

At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Center for Performing Arts' Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Poets perform original works in a competition, judged for factors including manner, performance and enthusiasm. Prizes are $500 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third. Cost to attend: $10. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Stella Chen and Max Rabinovitsj

At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Moorings Presbyterian Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Music Director Max Rabinovitsj performs his final concert as director including a performance of Bach's Concerto for Two Violins in D minor with Stella Chen, returning soloist who has won the Queen Elisabeth of Belgium competition and appears with the Chicago Symphony next season. With the chamber ensemble of the Naples Community Orchestra. $30. In-person is sold out, but live stream available. Information: naplescommunityorchestra.org.

Bruce Bruce at Off the Hook

The comedian performs now through April 25 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, April 23; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 24; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Good or Evil? Wang Chamber Music Series

At 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Hayes Hall. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Two works written by composers during the emerging Holocaust of World War II, and one happy quintet for brass instruments by a generous violist. Strauss, Ullmann and Jørgensen. $48. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

From 2-4 p.m., Sunday, April 25, at Cambier Park, Sixth Avenue South and Eighth Street South. Free and bring a chair. Donations greatly appreciated. Information: 239-263-1113 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

ONGOING

‘With This Ring’

At 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through May 9. The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Four couples. Four stories. One wedding ring. Joe Simonelli’s “With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs. $38.50. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

Adult Student, Marco Academy exhibitions

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays now through April 29. Marco Island Center for the Arts,1010 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island. Plus: Collier County High School Competition (0nline only, April 26-April 30).

“American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher”

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

COCO Gallery

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays, 8074 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point Mall, Estero, adjacent to Panera. Artists of Shellpoint Village now through April 28. Information: cocoartgallery.com.

‘American Dreaming,’ ‘Painting Old Bonita’ exhibitions

Now through April 29. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Artists are asked to create artwork inspired by the Declaration of Independence, which proclaims that we all have a right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Also, Kathleen Taylor and Pat Payzant paintings of Bonita Springs vintage homes and buildings.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available. Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com. Ends May 2.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Bonita Springs Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, through April 24 at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free parking throughout the plaza. More at facebook.com/bonitaspringsfarmersmarketpromenade.

Coconut Point Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays through April 29 in the area in front of Panera. Parking is free throughout the shopping center. Visit facebook.com/coconutpointfarmersmarket for vendors and more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Organic Garden Market at Shangri-La Springs

Open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays through season. Sales are cash only. Call 239-949-0749 or click shangrilasprings.com/garden for more. Through May 7.

Ave Maria Farmers Market

Through May 1, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ave Maria Town Center. Call 239-352-3903 or click avemaria.com for more. Through May.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Inyoni Organic Farm

This 6-acre all-organic farm offers online ordering with Saturday pickup on the farm. Learn more at facebook.com/inyoniorganicfarm.

Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays at 3370 Pine Ridge Road, North Naples. Find it on Facebook for more.

Saint Paul's Farmers Market

Through mid-April, Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 3901 Davis Blvd., East Naples; 239-643-0197; stpaulsnaples.org.

Third Street South Market

Open 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays year-round. From mid-November through April, find it on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and 13th Avenue South. From May to November, find it in the Neapolitan parking lot between Third Street South and Gordon Drive. Visit facebook.com/thirdstreetsouthfarmersmarket for more.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

MAY

‘Evening on Fifth’

Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15. Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Free. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. Information, call 239-692-8436 or visit www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

JUNE

Alabama

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $35, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Bonita Summer Camps registration

June 14-Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.