3 To Do: Butcher exhibit, farmers' market, more

1. 'American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher'

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

2. South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot.

Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. Vendor booths available.

Information: 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com. Ends May 2.

3. On stage now: ‘With This Ring’

our couples. Four stories. One wedding ring. Joe Simonelli’s “With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs.

At 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through May 9.

The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Cost: $38.50.

Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.