3 To Do: Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute, more

1. Saturday: Andrew Lloyd Webber tribute

Terry Barber and Grace Trib deliver unique interpretations of songs from "The Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Evita," "Requiem" and more.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Center for Performing Arts — Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. Tickets from $30.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island's Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

3. Ed Bassmaster at Off the Hook

The comedian, known for his YouTube channel with nearly 2.5 million followers, performs Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 6:30 and 8:30 Saturday, May 1; and 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

