LIFE

3 To Do: Brad Williams at Off the Hook, more

Staff
Comedian Brad Williams performs this weekend at Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples.

1. Brad Williams at Off the Hook

The comedian performs May 6-9 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Performances are 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6; 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, May 7; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Naples Philharmonic with Nancy Zhou, violin

At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. Jennifer Higdon's "Breeze Serenade" from "Dance Card," Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 (“Turkish”) and Schubert's Symphony No. 6; Naples Philharmonic, guest artist Nancy Zhou, Radu Paponiu conducting. $59.

 Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900

Big Cypress National Preserve as photographed by Clyde Butcher, whose works are on display at the Marco Island Historical Museum through Feb. 10.

3. ‘American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher’

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.