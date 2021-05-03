3 To Do: Brad Williams at Off the Hook, more

Staff

1. Brad Williams at Off the Hook

The comedian performs May 6-9 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Performances are 7 p.m., Thursday, May 6; 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, May 7; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Naples Philharmonic with Nancy Zhou, violin

At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. Jennifer Higdon's "Breeze Serenade" from "Dance Card," Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 (“Turkish”) and Schubert's Symphony No. 6; Naples Philharmonic, guest artist Nancy Zhou, Radu Paponiu conducting. $59.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900

3. ‘American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher’

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.