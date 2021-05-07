3 To Do: Naples Philharmonic, the Revs, more

Staff

1. Saturday: Naples Philharmonic with Nancy Zhou, violin

At 8 p.m., Saturday, May 8. Jennifer Higdon's "Breeze Serenade" from "Dance Card," Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 (“Turkish”) and Schubert's Symphony No. 6; Naples Philharmonic, guest artist Nancy Zhou, Radu Paponiu conducting.

Cost: $59. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

2. Last chance: ‘With This Ring’

At 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through May 9.

The Marco Players Theater, Marco Town Center Mall, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Four couples. Four stories. One wedding ring.

Joe Simonelli’s “With This Ring” is the story of a wedding band that travels over five generations and changing beliefs.

Cost: $38.50. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

3. Visit the Revs Institute

Did you know Southwest Florida s is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades.

The Revs Institute is located at 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups.

Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

