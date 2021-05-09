LIFE

Social Scene: MIYC’s ‘Hats and Horses’

Submitted

05.01.21

Winners of the Marco Island Yacht Club Kentucky Derby hat contest, from left, Mary Beth Apolzan, Deb deVries, Irene Soden, Maribel Aber and, Don Mills.

The Marco Island Yacht Club held its 5th Annual “Hats and Horses” Kentucky Derby celebration. This year’s “Run for the Roses” participants enjoyed Derby Day Mint Juleps as they handicapped the race and cheered on their favorites during the race. Everyone dressed for the occasion and prizes were awarded for most elegant hat, Maribel Aber; most creative lady hat, Irene Soden; most creative man hat, Don Mills; unique hat, Deb deVries; and best guest hat Mary Beth Apolzan.

Following the race, everyone enjoyed an Old Kentucky Home dinner topped off with a Triple Crown bourbon and chocolate dessert.

Everyone dressed for the “Hats and Horses” Derby Day event at the Yacht Club, including members Melanie and Bruce Kraemer.
Mimi and Frank Conner show their colors as they wait for the start of the Run for the Roses.
Irene and Paul Soden react to the announcement that her hat won the prize for most creative lady hat.