Social Scene: MIYC’s ‘Hats and Horses’

05.01.21

The Marco Island Yacht Club held its 5th Annual “Hats and Horses” Kentucky Derby celebration. This year’s “Run for the Roses” participants enjoyed Derby Day Mint Juleps as they handicapped the race and cheered on their favorites during the race. Everyone dressed for the occasion and prizes were awarded for most elegant hat, Maribel Aber; most creative lady hat, Irene Soden; most creative man hat, Don Mills; unique hat, Deb deVries; and best guest hat Mary Beth Apolzan.

Following the race, everyone enjoyed an Old Kentucky Home dinner topped off with a Triple Crown bourbon and chocolate dessert.