Ask the Pharmacist: Four remarkable medicinal uses for baking soda

Suzy Cohen

Columnist

Everyone has some baking soda in the house, and if not, you should get some. Aside from baking with it, I also use it in my garbage disposal and to brighten my laundry.

Sodium bicarbonate is known more commonly as “baking soda” since it helps make dough rise by producing carbon dioxide. Today I’ll share the most common medicinal uses for baking soda, as well as other household uses that make it the cheapest, most effective remedy in town!

Consuming excessive baking soda is toxic because it’s so high in sodium. So, if you’re taking it internally for heartburn, do not use it chronically, and do not take too much. See a doctor for proper treatment.

Now, here are the best medicinal uses I can think of using baking soda.

Freshen breath

Adding some baking soda to your mouthwash can instantly freshen breath and improve oral hygiene. I think this is a great addition to anyone’s nightly routine and studies even show that it can help your body fight bacteria better by increasing pH in your saliva temporarily.

You can make a mouthwash using baking soda, water and essential oils. I have a recipe for this posted at my website if you’d like to try it. Rinse with plain water after you do the baking soda rinse.

Itching

Get relief for itching and minor bug bites or bee stings using baking soda paste that you make at home. Make a paste that is thick enough to apply to your skin. The amount you use doesn’t matter, just pour it into a little dish, and add enough water slowly until it is thick like a paste, and you can apply it to your itchy spots. You can even kick it up a notch medicinally by adding several drops of lavender, frankincense and/or tea tree essential oil.

If your itchy skin is widespread as you might experience with a drug allergy reaction, then take a lukewarm bath and add about two cups to a large bathtub of water, and soak for 15 minutes.

Smelly feet

You can make a little foot bath using one cup of baking soda to a small foot bath of water. I would add a cup of witch hazel to the mix as well as 10 drops of tea tree oil. Soak your feet for five minutes then rinse and dry off. This might help with toenail fungus too.

Heartburn or reflux

Acid reflux is a very common problem that stems from various root causes, including cancer, ulcers and obesity. Have a workup before using a baking soda remedy and only use this for temporarily acute conditions such as the aftereffects of eating a spicy salsa. Baking soda works by neutralizing stomach acid.

Dissolve about one half to one teaspoon of baking soda in a cold glass of water. Sip it slowly until the heartburn subsides. Do not use this chronically because it may lead to metabolic alkalosis and electrolyte disturbances which impact your heart and muscles.

Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist. The information presented here is not intended to treat, cure or diagnose any condition. Visit SuzyCohen.com.