3 To Do: Public art and sports, more

1. Thursday: Public art and sports — a winning team?

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Virtual lecture, with local Q&A, on public art and how it fits into sports facilities and other venues for exercise and play.

Public art catalyst Helen Lessick, based in Los Angeles, will share her experiences working with public art projects in places from hiking trails and swimming pools to major league sports complexes. It's a potentially high-impact conversation, with an arts and cultural strategic vision coming to Collier County soon.

Information at 239-254-8242. Sign up via eventbrite.com.

2. Anthony Rodia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs May 13-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13; 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 14; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Wednesday: Police Foundation to hold ‘Lunch with the Chief’

The Marco Island Police Foundation will hold its first lunch with the chief since the pandemic forced the suspension of these events over a year ago.

The lunch will be held at the Hideaway Beach Club at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 12. The cost is $40 per person. All proper social distancing and mask protocols will be observed before, during and after the luncheon.

Joining Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano and the Foundation Board of Directors will be guest speaker Tabitha Butcher, who is the chief of Collier County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Chief Butcher has been with Collier County EMS since 1997 and oversees the department’s operations and personnel.

Those wishing to attend the luncheon should contact Luncheon Chair Lynne Minozzi at 239-248-6322 or lynneminozzi@gmail.com.

The Marco Island Police Foundation is a community-base, nonpolitical, civic-minded, charitable organization.