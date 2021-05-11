SWFLA To Do List: Camera USA 2021, more

Staff

MAY

Stage It! Ten-Minute Play Festival

At 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 14-15; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 15-16. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Juried from 372 entries from nine countries, this popular quick-story play festival returns with its10 highest rated plays out of a top 20 that have been compiled in a festival book for sale during the event. The audience chooses the winner from among those top 10, to be announced after the final performance May 16. $25. artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

‘Evening on Fifth’

Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 15. Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Free. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. Information: 239-692-8436 or visit www.FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Call for entries

Call for entries is now open for the 2021 Naples International Film Festival (NIFF), the 12th annual festival, planned for Oct. 21-24. Deadline for early-bird submissions is June 11; final deadline, July 23. The festival includes numerous categories: shorts, narrative, animated, documentary and more. Information, see artisnaples.org/naples-international-film-festival/.

Registration for ARTScool kids’ summer classes

Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. Accredited art instructors for ages 5-17 with arts instruction incorporating math, science, language, history and technology in painting, drawing, mixed media, paper arts, clay building, printmaking, 3D sculpture creation, more. Five-day, three-hour sessions either morning or afternoons. Early morning drop-off, $5 per day; no aftercare. Schedule, pricing online at naplesart.org

ONGOING

‘American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher’

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

JCMI reopens for Sabbath

The Jewish Congregation of Marco Island reopens for Sabbath services. Sue Baum, president of JCMI, and the board of directors, have announced the synagogue has reopened for Sabbath services at 7:30 p.m., Friday evenings. Initially, the synagogue will be open to members, those who reside with them, and guests who must submit proof of completed vaccination and are required to wear a mask. For complete attendance guidelines visit the website: marcojcmi.com or call the synagogue office at 239-642 0800.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Camera USA 2021

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Through June 1. Mondays through Saturdays. Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. The 10th year of the photography exhibition that brings in works from all over the country to compete for its $5,000 top prize and other cash awards. 585 Park St., Naples. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

COCO Gallery

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays, 8074 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point Mall, Estero, adjacent to Panera. Artists of Shellpoint Village now through April 28. Information: cocoartgallery.com.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Key Marco Cat

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the culmination of their quest to bring home the enigmatic Key Marco Cat and other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts discovered on Marco Island in 1896. The artifacts return on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They will be showcased in an exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum from now through April 2021. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Miromar Outlets Farmers Market

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays in front of Ford's Garage; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

