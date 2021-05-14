3 To Do: Seafood & Music Festival, more

Staff

1. This weekend: Seafood & Music Festival

From 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, May 14-16. Italian American Club, 7035 Airport-Pulling Road N.

Social distancing and masks requested. Sanitizer stations available. Touring festival. Seafood, meat and vegetarian options cooked onsite with sides and desserts, alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit-type drinks.

Florida R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean sounds include Kettle of Fish, Damon Fowler, Brenda Watty & Her Peeps.

Admission free. Band lineup at paragonevents.com.

2. Anthony Rodia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through May 16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13; 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 14; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Coney Island exhibition

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through May 25 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S 41 E., Naples.

Exhibition brings to life the excitement of Coney Island, showing visitors how its magnetic world of attractions has become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation. Free admission.

Information: colliermuseums.com or 239-252-8476.