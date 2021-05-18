3 To Do: 3 great exhibits

Staff

1. ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

2. Coney Island exhibition

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through May 25 at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S 41 E., Naples.

The exhibition brings to life the excitement of Coney Island, showing visitors how its magnetic world of attractions has become a touchstone for American mass culture and popular recreation. Free admission.

Information: colliermuseums.com or 239-252-8476.

3. ‘American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher’

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required.

Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

