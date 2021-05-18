Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club has outing

Submitted

The Marco Cruise Club recently took a trip southward to Marathon Key for three nights of spring fun and fishing.

Eight boats made the journey from Marco Island to Marathon, berthing at Faro Blanco Yacht Club & Resort for three nights.

The group, which consisted of 38 MCC members and their family members, included a poolside welcome reception at the Marriott Courtyard, mixing cocktails with a bit of fun in the form of game such as musical chairs, MCC member Rosemary Harty was fastest in the game: “I hadn’t played musical chairs since I was a kid,” she said with a laugh.

Other social events including a quiz game, dice game and a few Jello shots made for a festive time, but the highlight of the trip was a fishing competition organized by Judy Lange. MCC Commodore Todd Whitney took the prize with a 54” Amberjack, followed by Lisa Raymer with a 41” Amberjack. Brenda and Gary Papszycki won the prize for most fish caught – they couple netted 50 fish total. “Not a bad haul for a quick trip,” said Whitney. Terry and Lisa Raymer hosts for the trip are planning more events now that the COVID vaccinations have become widespread.

Want to know more about the Marco Cruise Club? Visit marcocruiseclub.com.