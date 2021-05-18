Social Scene: Just Friends has Kentucky Derby luncheon

Submitted

The Marco Island Yacht Club was transformed into Churchill Downs for a belated Kentucky Derby luncheon. Bonnie Bozzo planned the "Run for the Roses" event. Each member received a "Fun Derby Facts" sheet.

Fran Jorgensen won a derby horseshoe wreath and Jaye Spenser won the prize for selecting the winning horse and betting the most on it. Mint julips were available to purchase.

Almost as important as the horses and race are the hats! A sea of stylish and colorful hats floated around the room and four best hat winners were selected.

Nine birthday ladies received flowers.

An elegant afternoon was enjoyed by all.