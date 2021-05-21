3 To Do: Conservation Days, more

Staff

1. Pure Florida Conservation Days

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, university and high school students who need volunteer hours and any community member may volunteer to help keep Florida clean.

Pure Florida welcomes up to 30 volunteers for each day. Registration required, call 239-263-4949.

Students must have valid ID to receive free admission. Boat departs at 10 a.m. at Tin City Docks, 1200 Fifth Ave., and cruises to various locations including Keewaydin Island beaches and mangrove areas to remove litter.

General public cost is $15 per person. Information: paradisecoast.com.

2. Golden Gate: ‘One Slight Hitch’

An ex-boyfriend shows up at her parents' home before a bride's wedding and upends everything.

At 7:30 Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, May 28-June 13. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Cost: $32.50. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

3. Karlous Miller at Off the Hook

The comedian performs May 20-22 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m., Thursday, May 20; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, May 21; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

