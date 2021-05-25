3 To Do: 'ARTScool' and more

Staff

1. Registration for ARTScool kids’ summer classes

At Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. Accredited art instructors for ages 5-17 with arts instruction incorporating math, science, language, history and technology in painting, drawing, mixed media, paper arts, clay building, printmaking, 3D sculpture creation, more.

Five-day, three-hour sessions either morning or afternoons. Early morning drop-off, $5 per day; no aftercare.

Schedule, pricing online at naplesart.org.

2. Starts Friday: Mike Epps at Off the hook

The comedian performs May 28-30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $50 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, May 28; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

3. This weekend: Exclusive Tour and Luncheon, Bank of Everglades

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Guided through the building by Everglades Society of Historic Preservation (ESHP), who are renovating the historic building.

Tour includes drinks, illustrated history lecture and riverfront luncheon at the Rod & Gun Club, followed by walk to the guided tour through both stories of the building. It also includes a limited-edition print of the building by artist Donald Sunshine, its history book by author Marya Repko, and a Everglades City tote swag bag.

Limited to 10 people. $150, partly tax-deductible. Reservations at evergladeshistorical.org. Information, 239-695-2905.

