SWFLA To Do List: Dinner for a cause at 21 Spices, more

Staff

MAY

‘One Slight Hitch’

At 7:30 Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, May 28-June 13. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. An ex-boyfriend shows up at her parents' home before a bride's wedding and upends everything. $32.50. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

Call for entries

Call for entries is now open for the 2021 Naples International Film Festival (NIFF), the 12th annual festival, planned for Oct. 21-24. Deadline for early-bird submissions is June 11; final deadline, July 23. The festival includes numerous categories: shorts, narrative, animated, documentary and more. Information, see artisnaples.org/naples-international-film-festival/.

JUNE

Dinner for a cause at 21 Spices

As a response to the devastating impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, 21 Spices by Chef Asif has decided to put together a special charity dinner at 6:30 p.m., June 3. Parts of the proceeds will be donated to the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin to help the victims of COVID 19 in India. “This is a very difficult time in India and I feel the responsibility to do anything I can to support my countrymen during this challenging times,” states Chef Asif. “Me and my team decided to put together a charity dinner not only to raise money but also make people aware of the current situation in my homeland.”

Pauly Shore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 7-10 and June 14-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. each night: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Cedric the Entertainer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 3-5 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $45 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. each night: Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Alabama

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Tickets from $35, parking $20. Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

Bonita Summer Camps registration

June 14-Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Ben Allen at the 23rd Annual Estero Chamber Luncheon

Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Spring Run Country Club. This year’s theme is the “Greatest Chamber on Earth.” There will be a special guest performance from local Estero resident and “The Voice” contestant. Each year the Chamber recognizes its members and community leaders who have made a difference in the greater Estero area. Ticket price is $85 and sponsorships are available. For more information, visit esterochamber.org or contact the Estero Chamber at 239-948-7990.

ONGOING

Key Marco Cat continues on exhibit at Marco Island Historical Museum through 2026

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum through 2026. The enigmatic half cat/half human figure — created by Southwest Florida’s early Calusa people or their Muspa ancestors — is considered one of the finest pieces of pre-Columbian Native American art ever discovered in North America. It is exhibited with other rare 500 to 1,500-year-old Pre-Columbian Native American artifacts that were discovered in the same archaeological dig on Marco Island in 1896. The additional artifacts are on loan from the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. They are showcased in the award-winning exhibit, Paradise Found: 6,000 Years of People on Marco Island. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

‘Out of the Ordinary’

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Friday, through July 6. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Art Quilters Unlimited. Quilting subjects and techniques that are innovative for members of the Art Quilts Unlimited, a Southwest Florida group. In La Petite Gallery, works by Sasha Singh, through June 1. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221

‘Florida Girls & Boys & Their Toys’

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and one hour before performances through July 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This traveling exhibition from the Museum of Florida History features photographs of Florida children at play, plus a selection of memorable toys and videos. Free. Information: 239-495-8989

Explore Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

‘American Everglades: Through the Lens of Clyde Butcher’

Photo exhibit of the world-renowned photographer runs through June 15 inside Kapnick Hall at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. Enjoy collection of large-format black-and-white photographs that capture untouched parts of the nation’s largest subtropical wilderness. Ticket required. Information: naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275.

‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

Marcus Jansen exhibit

Based in Fort Myers and New York, this internationally known artist showcases his work at the Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., at Artis—Naples. "Two Decades of Relevance" exhibit runs through July 25, but why wait? Admission: $10 ($5 for full-time students and military, free for ages 17 and younger). COVID rules: Masks and social distancing required. Information: 239-597-1111 or artisnaples.org/baker-museum.

Camera USA 2021

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Through June 1. Mondays through Saturdays. Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples. The 10th year of the photography exhibition that brings in works from all over the country to compete for its $5,000 top prize and other cash awards. 585 Park St., Naples. Information: naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

COCO Gallery

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays, 8074 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point Mall, Estero, adjacent to Panera. Artists of Shellpoint Village now through April 28. Information: cocoartgallery.com.

Films for Film Lovers Series

At 7 p.m. every Monday evening at Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This series features award-winning foreign and independent films. Following the film, audience members have the opportunity to join a lively film discussion, led by a Film Society Chairman and a Film Society Member. $10 general admission. Film packs available: $80 for 10 films and $150 for 20 films. Wine, beer and concessions are available. Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market

Open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturdays, through May. Summer market runs June through October on Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon. Market is in the middle of the Shoppes at Vanderbilt, 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Road, North Naples. Visit facebook.com/vanderbiltfarmersmarket for more.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com.