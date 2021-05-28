3 To Do: Exclusive tour and luncheon, more

Staff

1. Saturday: Exclusive tour and luncheon, Bank of Everglades

Guided through the building by Everglades Society of Historic Preservation (ESHP), who are renovating the historic building. At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29.

Tour includes drinks, illustrated history lecture and riverfront luncheon at the Rod & Gun Club, followed by walk to the guided tour through both stories of the building. It also includes a limited-edition print of the building by artist Donald Sunshine, its history book by author Marya Repko, and a Everglades City tote swag bag.

Limited to 10 people. $150, partly tax-deductible. Reservations at evergladeshistorical.org. Information, 239-695-2905.

2. This weekend: ‘One Slight Hitch’

An ex-boyfriend shows up at her parents' home before a bride's wedding and upends everything.

At 7:30 Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, May 28-June 13. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

Cost: $32.50. Information: thestudioplayers.org.

3. Mike Epps at Off the Hook

The comedian performs May 28-30 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $50 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, May 28; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

