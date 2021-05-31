Ask the Pharmacist: Breathe easier with these asthma products

Suzy Cohen

If you’ve ever had your bronchial tube go into a spasm, you know how scary it is! A bronchospasm occurs when the breathing airways suddenly contract, making it hard to breathe and causing that high-pitched, whistling sound called wheezing. If this goes on chronically, it is termed bronchial asthma, or just asthma.

About 25 million Americans have asthma and attacks may be mild and short-lived, or serious. Today’s article is for those of you who wish to breathe easier and are seeking natural options to use adjectively with your medication.

The symptoms vary from day to day, sometimes hour to hour but always include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, exercise intolerance and chest pain. Acid reflux is also quite common.

There are so many reasons for a person to have a problem breathing. One lesser known trigger includes perfume or cologne. Another is pet fur, especially cat saliva. There is the trigger of tropomyosin which comes from cockroaches. When I lived down south, it was the headache of every Florida resident! And finally, there’s something called “cardiac asthma” which stems from the heart!

If you’d like to read a more comprehensive version of this article with more details and more solutions, please visit my website suzycohen.com where you can sign up for my weekly newsletter. I’ll email it to you. In the meantime, here are some natural remedies and devices to help you breathe with more comfort:

Vitamin D-rich foods

Eating more foods with vitamin D such as milk and eggs can help. Getting the sunshine vitamin is useful too, because your body activates the D into a hormone that is used for immune function.*

Black seed oil

This is a dietary supplement that fights inflammation and is especially useful for the lungs. It contains many active compounds such as “thymoquinone” which has been studied specifically for breathing.

The Breather – Natural breathing lung recovery exercise trainer

This is a small plastic device that you hold in your hand and it’s designed to improve the flow of oxygen. It’s just an exerciser, it’s not intended or useful during an asthma attack. It improves lung capacity and is sold online.

AirPhysio – Natural breathing lung expansion and mucus removal device

This is another small plastic device is helpful to clear the airways and minimize mucus which can be helpful with many respiratory conditions such as asthma, atelectasis, COPD, Emphysema, even Cystic Fibrosis.

Seek medical attention and proper treatment if you have breathing difficulties. The options above are for your consideration, and not intended to treat an asthma attack.

