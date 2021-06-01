LIFE

3 To Do: Dinner for a cause, more

1. Dinner for a cause at 21 Spices

As a response to the devastating impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, 21 Spices by Chef Asif has decided to put together a special charity dinner at 6:30 p.m., June 3.

Chef Asif Syed

Parts of the proceeds will be donated to the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin to help the victims of COVID 19 in India.

“This is a very difficult time in India and I feel the responsibility to do anything I can to support my countrymen during this challenging times,” states Chef Asif. “Me and my team decided to put together a charity dinner not only to raise money but also make people aware of the current situation in my homeland.”

File: Pauly Shore

2. Pauly Shore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 7-10 and June 14-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

File: Alabama

3. Alabama

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Tickets from $35, parking $20.

Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

