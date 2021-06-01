3 To Do: Dinner for a cause, more

Staff

1. Dinner for a cause at 21 Spices

As a response to the devastating impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, 21 Spices by Chef Asif has decided to put together a special charity dinner at 6:30 p.m., June 3.

Parts of the proceeds will be donated to the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin to help the victims of COVID 19 in India.

“This is a very difficult time in India and I feel the responsibility to do anything I can to support my countrymen during this challenging times,” states Chef Asif. “Me and my team decided to put together a charity dinner not only to raise money but also make people aware of the current situation in my homeland.”

2. Pauly Shore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 7-10 and June 14-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Alabama

At 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Tickets from $35, parking $20.

Information: hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

