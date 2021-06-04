3 To Do: Cedric the Entertainer at Off the Hook, more

Staff

1. This weekend: Cedric the Entertainer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 3-5 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $45 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5.

Informationoffthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Saturday: More Mozart

Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Artis-Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Haydn, Mozart, Schubert, Borodin and more from the youth orchestra.

Free but reservations required. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900.

3. On stage now: ‘One Slight Hitch’

At 7:30 Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through June 13. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

An ex-boyfriend shows up at her parents' home before a bride's wedding and upends everything. $32.50.

Information: thestudioplayers.org.

