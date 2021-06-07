Ask the Pharmacist: Taurine supports brain and heart health

Suzy Cohen

Columnist

The complaint of shortness of breath and exercise intolerance are the same, however the causes and treatments may be worlds apart. Dyspnea as it is termed can be related to asthma or heart failure, and again, the treatment for these conditions differs dramatically.

Today’s focus is on the heart and left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), which is the name given to someone who has a thickening of the wall of their heart’s major pumping chamber. It results in inferior pumping abilities. There are many causes for this, but elevated blood pressure (BP) is the main one. With untreated LVH, heart failure becomes more imminent as does cognitive disease. For example, LVH doubles the risk for dementia!

So, my goal today is to help you with the underlying cause of dyspnea which may be related to LVH, for example. Doing so protects the heart and reduces symptoms that look like cardiac asthma. When you have a healthy heart, you don’t experience as much shortness of breath (dyspnea), wheezing, crackling, rales and/or exercise intolerance problems.

A good cardiologist can detect LVH, or the beginnings of it with some simple non-invasive tests such as an electrocardiogram (EKG) and an echocardiogram or “echo” as it is more often called. Furthermore, your cardiologist will make the best suggestion for you, based upon your risk factors, age, lifestyle and heart function. The treatment may include medication, implanted devices, or surgery depending on the cause.

But when it comes to a conversation about alternative treatments including dietary supplements, you’re likely to hit a brick wall because conventionally-schooled physician may not be up-to-date on the research regarding natural options. Sold nationwide, this is an easy-to-access, inexpensive and well-researched dietary supplement that is known for its ability to support all aspects of cardiovascular health. It is crucial for a healthy heart. Why?

Because taurine is found in massive amounts in your heart and brain! Remember how I stated earlier that a person with heart failure has a two-fold risk of dementia? Well, taurine is the number one amino acid in both tissues which further illustrates to me how useful it can be for both tissues. Taurine is involved in heart rhythm and may be useful to people with PACs, PVCs, pauses and/or tachycardia but do ask your cardiologist before attempting self-treatment.

Suzy Cohen is a registered pharmacist. The information presented here is not intended to treat, cure or diagnose any condition. Visit SuzyCohen.com.