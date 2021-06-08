3 To Do: 'Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining' and more

Staff

1. ‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States.

Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

2. Pauly Shore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 7-10 and June 14-16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 8 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. On stage now: ‘One Slight Hitch’

At 7:30 Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through June 13. Joan Jenks Auditorium, Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples.

An ex-boyfriend shows up at her parents' home before a bride's wedding and upends everything. Cost: $32.50.

Information: thestudioplayers.org.

More:'Watts for Dinner’: CJ’s on the Bay – you’re about to enter the Blue Zone