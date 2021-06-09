Marco Island Rotary Club Noontime announces 2021 scholarship recipients

Submitted

Rotary International’s founder, Paul P. Harris, once said, “Rotary changes us and those we serve. I believe we can change the world one life at a time.”

As to Scholarship Committee Chair Durell Buzzini said, “the members of the Marco Island Rotary Club Noontime hope that in some small way they have made a difference in the lives of eight deserving local graduating high school seniors.”

More:Co-valedictorians lead Class of 2021 at Marco Island Academy

The Noontime Club has been helping students through its scholarship program for almost 50 years. From modest beginnings, the program has grown but this year the Club was presented with unique and significant challenges. The pandemic severely limited the ability of Marco Island Rotary Club Noontime to raise the usual funds to support the Scholarship Program. The club was not to be deterred however so despite this obstacle, the members were still able to award seven Freshmen Grants of $3,000 each and one four-year scholarship of $12,000.

Students from Everglades City School, Lely High School, Marco Island Academy and Saint John Neuman were evaluated on academic achievement, volunteerism, and the need for assistance with college expenses. The 2021 Marco Island Rotary Club Noontime Scholarship recipients are:

Alexis Hendrickson, Everglades City School, freshman grant

Eden Krumholz, Lely High School, four year grant

Tajae Bromfield, Lely High School, freshman grant

Luis Aguilar, Marco Island Academy, freshman grant

John Creedon, Marco Island Academy, freshman grant

Grace Fields, Marco Island Academy, freshman grant

Julian Totten, Marco Island Academy, freshman grant

Sydney Raza, Saint John Neuman, freshman grant

The selection process was very difficult for the Scholarship Committee. As Pat Rutledge, scholarship committee co-chair, put it, “all of the applicants were shinning stars and the members of the Noontime Rotary Club congratulate them on their achievements. We wish all of the graduating classes of 2021 college careers filled with learning, new experiences, and the creation of lifelong friendships.”

More:‘Wynne’s Warriors’: MIA's Key Club raise funds to help 3-year-old with rare disease