3 To Do: Appreciation Days at the Naples Zoo, more

1. Sunday and Monday: Appreciation Days at the Naples Zoo

Collier County Resident Appreciation Days at the Naples Zoo are Sunday, June 13, and Monday, June 14.

Collier residents get in free with timed admission tickets. Reserve your ticket at napleszoo.org/collier and you must show proof of residence at admission.

Zoo guests required to wear masks inside the gift shop and restrooms, black bear hammock bathroom, primate expedition cruise and queing area and in the giraffe feeding station.

2. ‘School's Out, Museums Are In’

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, through Aug. 7.

Every Saturday, one museum will host a free event featuring crafts, take-home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. Saturday, June 5 — "Vehicular Ventures,” Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. June 12 — "Boating Bonanza", Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Geared toward ages 6-12, but open to all.

For preschoolers

Preschool program 10-11 a.m., Wednesdays in June, at various Collier County museums, feature a variety of activities with toddler-friendly STEM experiences, crafts, themed story times or musical fun. Reservations, for supply purposes, at colliermuseums.com/events.

3. Nate Bargatze at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 11-13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. each night.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

