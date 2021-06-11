Social Scene: Woman's Club ‘Lunch Bunch’

Submitted

06.02.21

The club held its first summer “Lunch Bunch” outing at Mango's Dockside Bistro. For members who are staying on Marco Island during the offseason, this is a great opportunity to get together for lunch and socializing. We thank Christine Koppel for hosting this month's outing.

Upcoming outings are scheduled for July 7 at CJ’s on the Bay, Aug. 5 at La Tavola Restaurant and Sept. 1 at the Hilton Marco Beach Resort. If you'd like to come out, email Membership Chair Caitlin Robinson-Carlson at miwcel@gmail.com.

For more information about the Marco Island Woman’s Club, what we do, and how to join us, visit our website at marcowomansclub.com.