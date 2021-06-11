Social Scene: Woman's Club ‘Lunch Bunch’
The club held its first summer “Lunch Bunch” outing at Mango's Dockside Bistro. For members who are staying on Marco Island during the offseason, this is a great opportunity to get together for lunch and socializing. We thank Christine Koppel for hosting this month's outing.
Upcoming outings are scheduled for July 7 at CJ’s on the Bay, Aug. 5 at La Tavola Restaurant and Sept. 1 at the Hilton Marco Beach Resort. If you'd like to come out, email Membership Chair Caitlin Robinson-Carlson at miwcel@gmail.com.
For more information about the Marco Island Woman’s Club, what we do, and how to join us, visit our website at marcowomansclub.com.