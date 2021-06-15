SWFLA To Do List: Leanne Morgan at Off the Hook, more

Staff

JUNE

Pauly Shore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through June 16 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 8 p.m. each night. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘By Sea and By Air’ and ‘I Explore’

Through July 1. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. The first exhibition, in the main gallery, asks artists to make their own interpretations of the theme. The second exhibition, in the Tranovich Gallery, features the plein air landscapes of local painter, photographer and graphic artist Christopher Tuscan. Free.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: A seafood soiree at Marek's Marco Island

‘School's Out, Museums Are In’

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, through Aug. 7. Every Saturday, one m'useum will host a free event featuring crafts, take-home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. Saturday, June 5 — "Vehicular Ventures,” Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. June 12 — "Boating Bonanza", Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Geared toward ages 6-12, but open to all.

'School's Out, Museums Are In/Preschool’

Preschool program 10-11 a.m., Wednesdays in June, at various Collier County museums, feature a variety of activities with toddler-friendly STEM experiences, crafts, themed story times or musical fun. Reservations, for supply purposes, at colliermuseums.com/events.

Bonita Summer Camps registration

Through Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Leanne Morgan at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 17-20 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 18; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ArtSmart Summer Camps

Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Grades 2-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through June 18. Young artists explore new techniques, tour exhibitions and new artistic skills. $300. Grades 4-8, two-week session grades 4-8 June 21–25 and June 28–July 2 Develop artistic skills through interaction with art educators, exhibition tours and a variety of exciting projects.$600. Registration, artisnaples.org.

Music Makers Youth Symphonia concert

7 p.m., Friday, June 18. Hayes Hall, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Free, with reservations; artisnaples.org.

Ben Allen at the 23rd Annual Estero Chamber Luncheon

Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Spring Run Country Club. This year’s theme is the “Greatest Chamber on Earth.” There will be a special guest performance from local Estero resident and “The Voice” contestant. Each year the Chamber recognizes its members and community leaders who have made a difference in the greater Estero area. Ticket price is $85 and sponsorships are available. For more information, visit our website www.esterochamber.org or contact the Estero Chamber at 239-948-7990.

Vocal performance camp for teens

From 10 a.m.-noon three days a week June 21-July 2 at Legacy Church, 21115 Design Parc Lane, Estero. Gulfshore Opera teaches teens classical and/or classic musical theater solos and ensemble scenes for performance and competition, with a final performance. $100. Email Marie Talley at production@gulfshoreopera.org.

KidzAct and KidzAct for Teens summer camps

Three sessions beginning June 21, July 5 and July 19: Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' summer classes for ages 4-6, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and advanced conservatory for teens. Both skills classes to learn basics and performance classes with stage work. $200-$500. Scholarships available. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-434-7340.

STAR Academy

Applications being accepted now. Three sets of workshops for different age groups are being offered by Gulfshore Playhouse for students this summer. Ages 6-8, half-day theater camp through June 18 ($250); ages 8-13, production of "Junie B. Jones – the Musical," June 21-July 9 ($750); and ages 13-18, the musical "Grease" July 12-Aug. 8 ($1,000). Scholarships available. Information, registration at gulshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529

Everglades City celebrates first

Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat and home of the first Bank in the county almost 100 years ago. This year, the area celebrates Independence Day on Saturday, June 26, with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) at 10 a.m. followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town. The theme is “Founding Fathers” and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or whatever. See VisitEvergladesCity.com for info and ideas.

ONGOING

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

‘Out of the Ordinary’

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Friday, through July 6. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Art Quilters Unlimited. Quilting subjects and techniques that are innovative for members of the Art Quilts Unlimited, a Southwest Florida group. In La Petite Gallery, works by Sasha Singh, through June 1. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s abstract landscape show. Information: 239-405-2826.

‘Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists’

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Through July 25. Plus, selections from the permanent collection and a continuing exhibition of Magritte. Timed ticket only for COVID-19 safety. $10; student, $5. artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900. Face masks required and bag size limits, 14-by-6-by-4 inches.

‘Marcus Jansen: Examine and Report’

Baker Museum Signature Space, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Jansen’s work is at the museum in a solo exhibition, "Marcus Jansen: Two Decades of Relevance," through July 25. Cost: $15; includes same-day museum admission. Tickets at artisnaples.org, 239-597-1900 or the box office.

‘Florida Girls & Boys & Their Toys’

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and one hour before performances through July 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This traveling exhibition from the Museum of Florida History features photographs of Florida children at play, plus a selection of memorable toys and videos. Free. Information: 239-495-8989

‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday from June through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

More:Best of May: The top things we ate in SWFLA

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.