06.09.21

A lively group of Just Friends enjoyed a luncheon meeting at the Yacht Club. Several ladies returned for the first time since pre-COVID so there was a lot of catching up! Tyler Klefot and Meaghan Blackman from Ocean Soul, a jewelry store on the island, presented a program. Six birthday ladies received roses and door prizes and 50 50 winners were awarded. President Janet Dicken's motto this year is “Kindness is the Key to Friendship.”