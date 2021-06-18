3 To Do: ‘On the Hoof’ and more

Staff

1. Exhibit: ‘On the Hoof’

A new exhibit opened this month, "On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes," features the work of Jo-Ann Sanborn, a Southwest Florida artist.

The exhibit — which runs through July 17 — showcases Sanborn's creations of cattle breeds of Florida and is at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave., Immokalee.

See the art from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Information: 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

More:SWFLA To Do List: ‘Out of the Ordinary’ and more

2. ‘By Sea and By Air’ and ‘I Explore’

Through July 1. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. The first exhibition, in the main gallery, asks artists to make their own interpretations of the theme.

The second exhibition, in the Tranovich Gallery, features the plein air landscapes of local painter, photographer and graphic artist Christopher Tuscan. Free.

3. Mighty Mussels host the Lakeland Flying Tigers

Sure, it's not in Naples but drive a few more miles and treat dad to the national pastime on Father's Day, June 20.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels host the Lakeland Flying Tigers at noon Sunday at Hammond Stadium, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers.

A special package for $30 gets you four tickets, four hot dogs, four drinks and a Mussels souvenir.

Learn more at milb.com/fort-myers and 239-768-4210.