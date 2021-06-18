Calusa Garden Club celebrates National Garden Week

Submitted

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island celebrated National Garden Week, June 6-12. National Garden Clubs, Inc., of which Calusa Garden Club is a member, proclaims the first week in June as National Garden Week and encourages member garden clubs to participate in the week through activities that will encourage pride in our community and interest new members.

Calusa Garden Club participated by making floral designs to display in Marco Island public buildings and displaying a plaque proclaiming National Garden Week alongside the floral designs. Members also did an informal plant sharing and exchange of plants they had grown by cuttings or by starting from seed.

Floral designs were donated to city hall, the Marco Island branch of Collier County Public Library, and Caché Cleaners.

Also, Garden Club member Linda Schwoeppe met with Susan Neustadt and Sara Wolf to show them some small trees she had cultivated from cuttings. The members also talked about Schwoeppe’s fruit and vegetable gardening areas.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs. Membership is open to persons interested in horticulture, floral design and environmental matters residing 5 months or more in Collier County.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com. For updates and information, visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.