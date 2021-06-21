Social Scene: Sports Fishing Club ‘steaks’ out a spot in the park

Submitted

06.16.21

Threatening rainstorms did not deter 68 Sports Fishing Club members from enjoying a steak picnic at Sarazin Park. This is one of the favorite picnics of the season and especially so this year since it was cancelled in 2020.

The steaks were prepared for each person by the master grillers, and then served with salad and baked potatoes with all the fixins.’ Liquid refreshments quenched everyone's thirst and a great time was had by all. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.