Summer events from the Marco Island Historical Society

Summertime fun at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) includes a full schedule of summer events.

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. Programs will be presented in person.

The summer schedule also includes “School’s Out, Museums Are In!” programs presented by Collier County Museums that will keep educational exploration and engagement going all summer long.

All events are free and open to the public.

Programs include the following:

‘The History of Seminole Patchwork’

At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15, Sandlin Gallery – Join Museum Manager Rebecca Mazeroski to learn about the origins and history of patchwork in Seminole culture and surprising connections to Marco Island. After the talk, take a walk through the newest temporary exhibit by Jessica Osceola, member of the Seminole Tribe and Florida Gulf Coast University Art Professor.

‘The Old’s Diaries: Out of the Vault!’

At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 29, Sandlin Gallery – Join MIHS Collections Manager Heather Otis as she brings one of the Marco Island Historical Society’s most treasured collections out of the vault and into the gallery! She will delve into the remarkable diaries, correspondence, and photographs of young pioneer Saloma Olds. This collection vividly brings to life the story of pioneer life on Marco Island in the early 1900s.

‘The Swamp Peddlers’ by author Jason Vuic

At 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, Rose History Auditorium – Historian and author Jason Vuic presents his latest book, “The Swamp Peddlers,” and shares stories of how modern Florida was built, and the American Dream was transformed.

‘The Case of the Curious Cat Casting’

2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, Sandlin Gallery – Join MIHS Curator of Collections Austin Bell in unraveling the mystery of a beautiful but baffling bronze casting of the Key Marco Cat. Acquired by the MIHS in 2014, the casting is currently on exhibit at MIHM. It purportedly belonged to anthropologist Frank Hamilton Cushing’s daughter. The only problem? Cushing did not have children. Bell will share his recent adventures at the Smithsonian Institution and Penn Museum where he discovered more information about the enigmatic object’s true origins.

Call (239) 389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

School’s Out, Museums are IN!

Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum.

Preschool Program: ‘Shell-ebration’

At 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 23 – If your little one is a fan of finding seashells by the seashore, they will love this toddler-friendly “shell-ebration” of all things shells! We’ll explore the science of shells through crafts and activities and wrap things up with a sea-themed story time.

All ages: ‘Calusa Creativity’

At 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26 – Before there were power tools and fishing poles, the Calusa natives of southwest Florida relied on the natural resources around them to create the tools they needed to eat, build, and live. At Calusa Creativity you can learn about the inventiveness of the Calusa through special displays and hands-on activities. Great for kids of all ages, but especially ages 6-12.

Teens: ‘Digging Deep with Archaeology’

At 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 – Explore the past and test your sedimentary skills in the most hands-on way possible … through the field of archaeology! Marco Island is home to one of the most famous excavations in Florida’s history, making it the perfect setting for this in-depth lesson on how archaeologists do what they do. Participants get to try some of the tools of the trade firsthand!

All ages: ‘Florida Critters’

10 a.m., Saturday, July 31 – Stop by Marco Island Historical Museum for a to-go bag of activities inspired by the Museum’s beautiful Selfie Scene mural by J.J. Stinchcomb that features the animals of Marco Island! Great for kids of all ages, but especially for ages 6-12.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. CDC guidelines are being followed. For general information or to register for the “School’s Out, Museums Are In!” events call 239-252-1440.