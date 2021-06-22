SWFLA To Do List: Shuler King at Off the Hook, more

Staff

JUNE

Exhibit: ‘On the Hoof’

A new exhibit opened this month, "On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes," features the work of Jo-Ann Sanborn, a Southwest Florida artist. The exhibit — which runs through July 17 — showcases Sanborn's creations of cattle breeds of Florida and is at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave., Immokalee. See the art 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

More:‘On the Hoof’: Marco artist Jo-Ann Sanborn exhibits cow paintings at Immokalee museum

‘By Sea and By Air’ and ‘I Explore’

Through July 1. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. The first exhibition, in the main gallery, asks artists to make their own interpretations of the theme. The second exhibition, in the Tranovich Gallery, features the plein air landscapes of local painter, photographer and graphic artist Christopher Tuscan. Free.

‘School's Out, Museums Are In’

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, through Aug. 7. Every Saturday, one m'useum will host a free event featuring crafts, take-home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. Saturday, June 5 — "Vehicular Ventures,” Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. June 12 — "Boating Bonanza", Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Geared toward ages 6-12, but open to all.

'School's Out, Museums Are In/Preschool’

Preschool program 10-11 a.m., Wednesdays in June, at various Collier County museums, feature a variety of activities with toddler-friendly STEM experiences, crafts, themed story times or musical fun. Reservations, for supply purposes, at colliermuseums.com/events.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: Marking ‘Taco Tuesday’ at Naples Flatbread

Bonita Summer Camps registration

Through Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Vocal performance camp for teens

From 10 a.m.-noon three days a week, through July 2 at Legacy Church, 21115 Design Parc Lane, Estero. Gulfshore Opera teaches teens classical and/or classic musical theater solos and ensemble scenes for performance and competition, with a final performance. $100. Email Marie Talley at production@gulfshoreopera.org.

KidzAct and KidzAct for Teens summer camps

Sessions July 5 and July 19: Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' summer classes for ages 4-6, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and advanced conservatory for teens. Both skills classes to learn basics and performance classes with stage work. $200-$500. Scholarships available. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-434-7340.

Shuler King at Off the Hook

The comedian performs June 24-27 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24; 7 and 9 p.m., Friday, June 25; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26; and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, June 27. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Everglades City celebrates first

Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat and home of the first Bank in the county almost 100 years ago. This year, the area celebrates Independence Day on Saturday, June 26, with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) at 10 a.m. followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town. The day is rounded out with spectacular fireworks at 9p.m. so you can make it a mini-vacation by staying in one of the local hostelries. See VisitEvergladesCity.com for info and ideas.

More:‘Watts for Dinner’: A symphony of flavor from Arturo’s Bistro

ONGOING

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

‘Out of the Ordinary’

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Friday, through July 6. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Art Quilters Unlimited. Quilting subjects and techniques that are innovative for members of the Art Quilts Unlimited, a Southwest Florida group. In La Petite Gallery, works by Sasha Singh, through June 1. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

﻿‘The Everglades: A World Worth Keeping’

Rosen Gallery, 2172 J&C Blvd., Naples. Julie Kimball’s abstract landscape show. Information: 239-405-2826.

‘Florida Girls & Boys & Their Toys’

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and one hour before performances through July 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This traveling exhibition from the Museum of Florida History features photographs of Florida children at play, plus a selection of memorable toys and videos. Free. Information: 239-495-8989

‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

More:Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

More:Hey Banner readers! Are you looking for a place to eat?

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.