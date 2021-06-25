3 To Do: Ben Allen's pub celebrates opening, more

Staff

1. Opening weekend: Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub

Ben Allen's Backyard Grill & Pub celebrates its grand opening Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, with live music and more.

The restaurant, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, opens for lunch starting at noon (reservations required).

Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m., with the Ben Allen Band performing 8-11 p.m. both days.

A $20 cover. Information: facebook.com/BenAllensBackyard and 239-304-9552.

2. 'Baby Shark Live!'

This touring show is based on the viral song “Baby Shark” from children’s educational brand Pinkfong.

The show features a mix of new and classic kids songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and, of course, “Baby Shark.”

At 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Cost: $25-$65. At Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

3. Everglades City celebrates first

Everglades City is always first! It was the original Collier County seat and home of the first Bank in the county almost 100 years ago.

This year, the area celebrates Independence Day on Saturday, June 26, with the opening ceremony on the steps of City Hall (the old County Courthouse) at 10 a.m. followed by the Patriotic Parade around the town.

The theme is “Founding Fathers” and there are prizes for the best entries which can be anything from golf carts to swamp buggies or whatever. The popular Shriners will take part with their amusing tin lizzies and Flintstones.

The family-fun festival continues in McLeod Park behind the tennis courts with hot dogs, kiddies' contests, prize-giving, and a raffle. But the activities do not end there. You can join an Exclusive Tour of the Bank of Everglades Building, starting with an illustrated presentation about the old landmark and lunch in the famous Rod & Gun Club.

Attendees are then given a guided tour of the 1927 building which is being renovated by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation. The tour is limited to only 10 people and reservations are required. See SaveBOE.com to book your places or phone Marya at 239-695-2905.

The day is rounded out with spectacular fireworks at 9p.m. so you can make it a mini-vacation by staying in one of the local hostelries. See VisitEvergladesCity.com for info and ideas.

