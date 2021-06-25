Newcomers enjoy activities in May, June

Doreen Herriman

Newcomers had fun celebrating Derby Days during the May luncheon. So many amazing and unique hats filled the room. It was difficult for the judges to determine the winner of three special categories, but they were successful.

Caitlin Robinson, Kim Heinemann and Christine Smith’s hats were acknowledged as the silliest hat, most creative hat and the most beautiful hat respectively.

June was another wonderful luncheon, with no special theme other than enjoying friendships and conversation.

In May our guest speaker was Deb Logan, executive director of Blue Zones SWFL. The Blue Zone Project works with leaders within the community to promote positive changes to help make healthy choices. For more information visit: https://southwestflorida.bluezonesproject.com/.

Jim McGregor, president of the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors was our guest speaker at the June luncheon. He provided interesting updates on the current market trend in Marco Island as it relates to condos, single family homes, and lots.

At each luncheon we recognized the birthdays for that month and welcomed our new members. Each luncheon concluded with special gifts from generous donors and sponsors and a 50/50 raffle.

Our Hospitality group organized our May Lunch Bunch event at Nacho Mama and the Girls Night Out event was at Joey D’s. We had a nice group of members in attendance at each event and enjoyed great food and casual conversation. Great opportunity to catch up with friends and make new ones.

MINI GROUP NEWS

FISHY is a super mini group. FISHY stands for Friday Island Social Hour Yakking and that is what they do! Once a month one of the members chooses a place for everyone to meet and spend some time together yakking! This can be in a restaurant, a home or even a boat. What’s important is the time spent to sit and relax and catch up. Last month the group met at La Tavola and enjoyed great food and conversation.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our membership chairs at MarcoMembership@gmail.com.

Information on the time and place of the monthly luncheons will be announced soon.