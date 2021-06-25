SWFLA To Do List: Previewing the Fourth, more

Staff

JUNE

All ages: ‘Calusa Creativity’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26 – Before there were power tools and fishing poles, the Calusa natives of southwest Florida relied on the natural resources around them to create the tools they needed to eat, build, and live. At Calusa Creativity you can learn about the inventiveness of the Calusa through special displays and hands-on activities. Great for kids of all ages, but especially ages 6-12. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

‘By Sea and By Air’ and ‘I Explore’

Through July 1. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. The first exhibition, in the main gallery, asks artists to make their own interpretations of the theme. The second exhibition, in the Tranovich Gallery, features the plein air landscapes of local painter, photographer and graphic artist Christopher Tuscan. Free.

‘School's Out, Museums Are In’

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, through Aug. 7. Every Saturday, one m'useum will host a free event featuring crafts, take-home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. Saturday, June 5 — "Vehicular Ventures,” Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. June 12 — "Boating Bonanza", Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Geared toward ages 6-12, but open to all.

'School's Out, Museums Are In/Preschool’

Preschool program 10-11 a.m., Wednesdays in June, at various Collier County museums, feature a variety of activities with toddler-friendly STEM experiences, crafts, themed story times or musical fun. Reservations, for supply purposes, at colliermuseums.com/events.

Bonita Summer Camps registration

Through Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

Vocal performance camp for teens

From 10 a.m.-noon three days a week, through July 2 at Legacy Church, 21115 Design Parc Lane, Estero. Gulfshore Opera teaches teens classical and/or classic musical theater solos and ensemble scenes for performance and competition, with a final performance. $100. Email Marie Talley at production@gulfshoreopera.org.

KidzAct and KidzAct for Teens summer camps

Sessions July 5 and July 19: Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' summer classes for ages 4-6, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and advanced conservatory for teens. Both skills classes to learn basics and performance classes with stage work. $200-$500. Scholarships available. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-434-7340.

Shuler King at Off the Hook

The comedian performs through June 27 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 25; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26; and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, June 27. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Patricia Griffin at Off the Hook

The psychic medium performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More artifacts join Key Marco Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. June 30 through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. The newly loaned objects include a beautifully carved tortoise shell net gauge depicting Bottlenose Dolphins; a shell gorget or throat piece; a wooden human figurine, knife handle thought to have been carved from an antler, and various utilitarian objects. Three of the artifacts — a wolf figurehead, pelican figurehead and deer figurehead — will be loaned on a rotating basis because the fragility of these objects requires limiting the time they can be on exhibit. The wolf figurehead will be the first of the rotating artifacts to be on exhibit June 30, 2021 to June 2022. An opening reception to preview the new collection will be held at 4:30 p.m., MIHM on June 30. The reception if free and open to the public. Reservations are required. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

JULY

Rod Man at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 1-3 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 2; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901

Ben Allen Band

At 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N, Naples. Tickets from $10 and available at sfparks.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/574.

Naples Fourth of July Parade

The annual, two-hour parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, and travels along Broad Avenue South to Third Street South, Fifth Avenue South, Eighth Street South and Eighth Avenue South. Downtown Naples. Information: 213-7120 or FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Fireworks at Naples Pier

Bring chairs and blankets to watch the fireworks launch from a barge north of Naples Pier on Sunday, July 4. The fireworks can be seen from all along the Naples beach. Personal use of fireworks and sparklers is prohibited. Parking is limited, so visitors are urged to plan ahead and find parking on the street or in downtown parking garages, or to walk, take bicycles or use a ride service. Fireworks launch at about 9 or 9:30 p.m. Free. Naples City Pier, 12th Avenue South, Naples. Information: 239-213-7120.

Star-Spangled Bonita

The City of Bonita Springs invites the public to attend its annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 4. It begins at 7 p.m. at Riverside Park located in Downtown Bonita Springs at 10450 Reynolds Street. Admission into the Star-Spangled Bonita event is free to the community. There will be live music; food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event. At 8:30 pm, the City of Bonita Springs will host a “Glow Parade” with golf carts. The theme for this year’s parade is “Be the Light.” Participants are asked to light up the night by decorating their golf carts with various lighted items. There will be no fee to participate in the parade, but you must pre-register to take part in the event. Expect road closures during the event. Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Ragsdale Street will be close at 6:30 and remain closed until 10 p.m. The evening’s festivities will conclude with a laser light and firework show beginning around dusk. Information: cityofbonitasprings.org/july4th.

4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Sugden Regional

Collier County Parks & Recreation hosts this annual Fourth of July celebration. Form 4-10 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sugden Regional Park, 4284 Avalon Drive, Naples. 252-4000

Summer Youth Opera Workshop

Opera Naples’ Summer Youth program creates an operetta, "Pirates of Penzance," production July 12–July 23, with classes 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and performances July 23-25. Participants learn all aspects of opera: vocal technique, acting and improvisation, set and prop construction, costume design. All applicants accepted. Scholarships available for the $300 tuition. 239-963-9050 or operanaples.org.

‘The History of Seminole Patchwork’

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15, in the Sandlin Gallery – Join Museum Manager Rebecca Mazeroski to learn about the origins and history of patchwork in Seminole culture and surprising connections to Marco Island. After the talk, take a walk through the newest temporary exhibit by Jessica Osceola, member of the Seminole Tribe and Florida Gulf Coast University Art Professor. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

Teens: ‘Digging Deep with Archaeology’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 – Explore the past and test your sedimentary skills in the most hands-on way possible … through the field of archaeology! Marco Island is home to one of the most famous excavations in Florida’s history, making it the perfect setting for this in-depth lesson on how archaeologists do what they do. Participants get to try some of the tools of the trade firsthand! Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

‘The Old’s Diaries: Out of the Vault!’

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 29, Sandlin Gallery – Join MIHS Collections Manager Heather Otis as she brings one of the Marco Island Historical Society’s most treasured collections out of the vault and into the gallery! She will delve into the remarkable diaries, correspondence, and photographs of young pioneer Saloma Olds. This collection vividly brings to life the story of pioneer life on Marco Island in the early 1900s. All events are free and open to the public. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

All ages: ‘Florida Critters’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31 – Stop by Marco Island Historical Museum for a to-go bag of activities inspired by the Museum’s beautiful Selfie Scene mural by J.J. Stinchcomb that features the animals of Marco Island! Great for kids of all ages, but especially for ages 6-12. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

ONGOING

Exhibit: ‘On the Hoof’

A new exhibit opened this month, "On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes," features the work of Jo-Ann Sanborn, a Southwest Florida artist. The exhibit — which runs through July 17 — showcases Sanborn's creations of cattle breeds of Florida and is at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave., Immokalee. See the art 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

‘Out of the Ordinary’

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Friday, through July 6. Marco Island Center for the Arts, 1010 Winterberry Drive, Art Quilters Unlimited. Quilting subjects and techniques that are innovative for members of the Art Quilts Unlimited, a Southwest Florida group. In La Petite Gallery, works by Sasha Singh, through June 1. Information: marcoislandart.org or 239-394-4221.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

‘Fish, Fruit & Fine Dining: Marco Island’s Food Culture’

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, now through July 10. Marco Island Historical Museum,180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island. In addition to its fishing, Marco Island was once a major supplier of pineapples, mangoes, and other citrus fruits to the rest of the United States. Art and historic photographs of the foods grown, caught and prepared here are in the exhibition. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.