3 To Do: Bark on the Ark to Keewaydin, more

1. Bark on the Ark to Keewaydin Island

On the second Saturday of the month, enjoy a Bark on the Ark Dog-Friendly Cruise to Keewaydin Island.

Guests can bring their dogs for a sightseeing cruise along Naples Bay to dog friendly Keewaydin. Cruise departs from Tin City Naples, 1200 Fifth Ave. S. Guests may bring their own small cooler bag with drinks and snacks.

Cost is $64 per person, which includes one dog per ticket.

RSVP at 239-263-4949 or PureFL.com.

2. Talk to the animals

The Center for the Arts Bonita Springs this weekend will perform “Doctor Doolittle Jr.” in the center's Hinman Auditorium. General admission is $17.50.

Shows are 7 p.m., Friday, July 9, and Saturday, July 10; and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11.

This musical offers a classic tale of kindness to animals. Center for the Arts is at 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

Information: 239-495-8989; artcenterbonita.org.

3. Now showing: ‘The Wedding Singer’

By the Naples Players. It runs Wednesdays-Sundays through July 25; see it 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

At Blackburn Hall, Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Tickets $47.

Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

