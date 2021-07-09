SWFLA To Do List: ‘The History of Seminole Patchwork’ and more

Staff

JULY

Austin James performs

Singer Austin James from Nashville performs 8-11 p.m., Friday, July 9, at South Street Naples, 410 Pine Ridge Road. Information: southstreetnaples.com or 239-435-9333.

Benji Brown at Off the Hook

The comedian performs July 15-18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. At 7 p.m., Thursday, July 15; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, July 16; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Summer Youth Opera Workshop

Opera Naples’ Summer Youth program creates an operetta, “Pirates of Penzance,” production July 12–July 23, with classes 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and performances July 23-25. Participants learn all aspects of opera: vocal technique, acting and improvisation, set and prop construction, costume design. All applicants accepted. Scholarships available for the $300 tuition. 239-963-9050 or operanaples.org.

‘The History of Seminole Patchwork’

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 15, in the Sandlin Gallery – Join Museum Manager Rebecca Mazeroski to learn about the origins and history of patchwork in Seminole culture and surprising connections to Marco Island. After the talk, take a walk through the newest temporary exhibit by Jessica Osceola, member of the Seminole Tribe and Florida Gulf Coast University Art Professor. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

Teens: ‘Digging Deep with Archaeology’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28 – Explore the past and test your sedimentary skills in the most hands-on way possible … through the field of archaeology! Marco Island is home to one of the most famous excavations in Florida’s history, making it the perfect setting for this in-depth lesson on how archaeologists do what they do. Participants get to try some of the tools of the trade firsthand! Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

‘The Old’s Diaries: Out of the Vault!’

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 2 p.m., Thursday, July 29, Sandlin Gallery – Join MIHS Collections Manager Heather Otis as she brings one of the Marco Island Historical Society’s most treasured collections out of the vault and into the gallery! She will delve into the remarkable diaries, correspondence, and photographs of young pioneer Saloma Olds. This collection vividly brings to life the story of pioneer life on Marco Island in the early 1900s. All events are free and open to the public. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

All ages: ‘Florida Critters’

School’s Out, Museums are IN! Summer events at the Marco Island Historical Museum. At 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31 – Stop by Marco Island Historical Museum for a to-go bag of activities inspired by the Museum’s beautiful Selfie Scene mural by J.J. Stinchcomb that features the animals of Marco Island! Great for kids of all ages, but especially for ages 6-12. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

ONGOING

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with park admission ($5 for up to 8 in vehicle, $4 for single occupancy vehicle, $2 for bikes and pedestrians). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/.

More Key Marco artifacts join Cat

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. June 30 through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bonita Summer Camps registration

Through Aug. 6. Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, 26100 Old 41 Rd and 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. For ages 4-18 — fresh, new activities in art, music, film, dance, theater, science & technology, cooking and more. Before-, lunch and after-care available. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

KidzAct and KidzAct for Teens summer camps

July 19: Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Naples Players' summer classes for ages 4-6, 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and advanced conservatory for teens. Both skills classes to learn basics and performance classes with stage work. $200-$500. Scholarships available. Information: naplesplayers.org or 239-434-7340.

Exhibit: ‘On the Hoof’

A new exhibit opened this month, “On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes,” features the work of Jo-Ann Sanborn, a Southwest Florida artist. The exhibit — which runs through July 17 — showcases Sanborn's creations of cattle breeds of Florida and is at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave., Immokalee. See the art 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

‘School's Out, Museums Are In’

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, through Aug. 7. Every Saturday, one m'useum will host a free event featuring crafts, take-home activities, special displays, or scavenger hunts that will focus on the themes of inventions and nature. Saturday, June 5 — “Vehicular Ventures,” Naples Depot Museum, 1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. June 12 — “Boating Bonanza”, Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. Geared toward ages 6-12, but open to all.

Marco Island Writers

Writers of all skill levels welcome. Meets at 6 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month except September at Mackle Park Community Center, 1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island. Information: 239-784-2637.

South Collier Farmers Market

Open every Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 6060 Collier Blvd., two miles south of U.S. 41 in the Naples Outlet Collection’s parking lot. Delicious food, farm-fresh produce, arts & crafts, live music and food trucks in an outside venue. It is a whole lot of fun and excitement for everyone. Come shop, eat and have a great time. Vendor booths available. 239-778-7753 or southcollierfarmersmarket.com.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples has reopened after being closed for the past year during the height of the pandemic. The wooded property along Henderson Creek features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will be closed July 5for Independence Day. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

‘Blurring Boundaries: The Women of American Abstract Artists, 1936-Present’ and ‘Making a Mark: American Women Artists’

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Through July 25. Plus, selections from the permanent collection and a continuing exhibition of Magritte. Timed ticket only for COVID-19 safety. $10; student, $5. artisnaples.org or 239-597-1900. Face masks required and bag size limits, 14-by-6-by-4 inches.

‘Marcus Jansen: Examine and Report’

Baker Museum Signature Space, Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Jansen’s work is at the museum in a solo exhibition, “Marcus Jansen: Two Decades of Relevance,” through July 25. Cost: $15; includes same-day museum admission. Tickets at artisnaples.org, 239-597-1900 or the box office.

‘Florida Girls & Boys & Their Toys’

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and one hour before performances through July 28. Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. This traveling exhibition from the Museum of Florida History features photographs of Florida children at play, plus a selection of memorable toys and videos. Free. Information: 239-495-8989

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

COCO Gallery

From 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sundays, 8074 Mediterranean Drive, Coconut Point Mall, Estero, adjacent to Panera. Artists of Shellpoint Village now through April 28. Information: cocoartgallery.com.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Paradise Chess Club

Every Saturday from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. at Paradise Found Restaurant, 401 Papaya Street, Goodland. All ages and levels welcome. Chess boards and pieces available. Outdoor seating area. Information: yanabcc@gmail.com; 954-918-2302.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. 239-395-2233. shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. 239-243-0043. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Performs 1-3 p.m. every Saturday from June through September inside the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free but donations accepted. 239-254-9674 or naplesjazzsociety.com.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Bonita Shores Club Farmers Market

Open 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through June in the parking lot of the Bonita Shores Club, 315 West Ave., Bonita Springs, featuring local produce from Inyoni Organic Farm in Naples.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

AUGUST

‘The Swamp Peddlers’ by author Jason Vuic

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, Rose History Auditorium – Historian and author Jason Vuic presents his latest book, “The Swamp Peddlers,” and shares stories of how modern Florida was built, and the American Dream was transformed. All events are free and open to the public. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

‘The Case of the Curious Cat Casting’

Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents a range of summer happenings that include dynamic programs on Marco Island and surrounding area history and the area’s ancient, pioneer, and modern-day inhabitants. At 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, Sandlin Gallery – Join MIHS Curator of Collections Austin Bell in unraveling the mystery of a beautiful but baffling bronze casting of the Key Marco Cat. Acquired by the MIHS in 2014, the casting is currently on exhibit at MIHM. It purportedly belonged to anthropologist Frank Hamilton Cushing’s daughter. The only problem? Cushing did not have children. Bell will share his recent adventures at the Smithsonian Institution and Penn Museum where he discovered more information about the enigmatic object’s true origins. Call 239-389-6447 for program reservations. Presentations are free. Space is limited to the first 50 to register.

