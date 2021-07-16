3 To Do: Marco Players – Summer Series starts, more

Staff

1. Marco Players – Summer Series starts Sunday

The Marco Players present their Summer Series for 2021. Information: TheMarcoPlayers.com or 239-642-7270.

“Life’s Ups & Downs, ” 7 p.m., Sunday, July 18 – Reader’s Theater at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. No tickets needed; donations appreciated.

"Rock On!," 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 30 – Live Music by Joe Marino and Streets of Fire Band at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

"Love & Firework," 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 – Reader's Theater at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. No tickets needed; donations appreciated.

"Sinatra's Great American Songbook," 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29 – Live Music by Charlie Blum at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

“Florida Fiddler Show,” 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8 and 10; 3 p.m., and Sept. 12 – Live Music by J.Robert at The Marco Players Theater, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Tickets, $38.50.

2. Sunday: Java and Jeeps

Cars & Coffee 239 is 9-11 a.m. Sunday, July 18 at The Mercato, 9132 Strada Place, North Naples.

Enjoy live music from Gator Nate on the lawn in front of Bravo! Italian Kitchen. The featured vehicle this month is patriotic Jeeps. Spectators urged to park in parking garage. Free event (with a $5 donation appreciated) .

Information: mercatoshops.com or 239-254-1080.

3. Last call: ‘On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes’

It’s the last call to see the art exhibit "On the Hoof: Portraits & Landscapes," featuring the work of Jo-Ann Sanborn, a Southwest Florida artist.

The exhibit — which runs through Saturday, July 17 — showcases Sanborn's creations of cattle breeds of Florida and is at Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave., Immokalee. See the art 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: colliermuseums.com or 239-252-2611.

