Rotary celebrates year with awards and installation of new board

Submitted

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime celebrated its successful 2020-21 Year and installed the new officers and board for the 2021-22 Rotary year.

The meeting opened with invocation and pledge by club member, Reverend Jessica Babcock. Linda Sandlin, outgoing president, wrapped up the year, “This has been a challenging year for the world, our country, and our community but all of you have risen to the challenge and I am so proud and grateful to all of you.

“Rotary is all about doing good in our communities and in the world. We are people of action. For the hungry you supported Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Our Daily Bread, Collier Harvest and Meals of Hope. For the children, you supported eight college scholarships, Educate the Children, Shelter for Abused Women & Children, Joy of Giving, Camp Florida, District Youth Peace Action, District Literacy Committee, Project Graduation, the Center for the Arts Children’s Summer Workshops and the Y Early Learning Programs. You launched the first ever Flags for Heroes displaying 300 American flags to raise money for the Y.

“You donated over $14,000 to The Rotary Foundation to change the world. You supported three global water projects, heart surgeries for children, Glasses for Mexico, and more. One of our goals this year was for every member to have the opportunity to be engaged based on your individual passion and I am thrilled to say every member of our club has contributed this year. A heartfelt huge thank you to each one of you for your contribution of your time, talent and/or treasure.”

The Rising Star Rotary Award was given to new member, Kathy Pasternak, for her passion for Rotary and for serving people. She is taking the lead in numerous areas including getting golf sponsorships for our big summer Fund Raising Golf Event August 14th to support the Marco Island Charter Middle School. She accepted the roles of both Secretary and President Elect for the new Rotary Year, all in her first year of membership in the club.

George Abounader received the prestigious Rotarian of the Year Award. George chaired the Meals of Hope in partnership with Sunrise Rotary. He was the right hand man for Flags for Heroes. He accepted the office of treasurer for the new Rotary year. He served on the board, Club Foundation, scholarship committee, the fund raising team, District Youth Peace Action Committee, took the lead along with Kathy for the Golf Tournament, in addition to all the other ways he serves the community.

The Club was honored to have the new dynamo District Governor Andy Lyman for his first official Rotary Club visit to Install the fabulous new officers and board including Cindy Love Abounader as the president, one of the island’s most respected businesswomen and passionate humanitarian.

Officers are president Cindy Love Abounader, immediate past president Linda Sandlin, president-elect and secretary Kathy Pasternak, treasurer George Abounader, co-treasurer Lynne Minozzi, and sergeant at arms Phil Penzo. The new board of directors includes Prem Advani, Durell Buzzini, Gene D’Onofrio, Tom Menaker, Jim, Richards, Ron & Pat Rutledge, Jill Sandberg, Gwyn Steiner and Jennifer Tenney.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime. contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200, linda@marcorealtysource.com.