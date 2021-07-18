Social Scene: Volunteers donate time, equipment for Tigertail Beach cleanup

Submitted

07.10.21

Marco Island and the surrounding area is fortunate to have very generous volunteers who support activities that benefit the local population as well as our many visitors. This was exemplified when 55 volunteers joined four Friends of Tigertail board members for a quarterly beach cleanup.

All ages were represented, with families, individuals and groups participating, including Rick LoCastro, Collier County Commissioner for District 1, members of the United Church of Marco Island, as well as the Marco Island Noon Rotary. Eleven students received certificates of participation.

More:Giving the past a future: Pat Rutledge steers Historical Society

Around 73 pounds of trash was collected, including 55 pounds of garbage and 18 pounds of recyclables, improving the area for beach visitors and wildlife as well. Not only did participants volunteer their time, but other donations added to the success of the event. Several volunteers brought their own reusable supplies, and Collier County donated reusable bags, enabling a significant reduction in the number of plastic garbage bags needed for the trash collection. Citizens for a Better Marco, represented by Chris Dowell, donated 10 "grabbers" making pick-up of trash much easier.

Friends of Tigertail greatly appreciates the thoughtfulness and enthusiasm of volunteers, working together to help keep our beach beautiful for all to enjoy. The next clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, September 18, part of the International Coastal Clean-up, a day when beaches world wide are cleaned. For information on this and other activities of Friends of Tigertail, visit their website at FriendsofTigertail.com or like their Facebook page at Facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.