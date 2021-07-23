3 To Do: A murder mystery, music and more

Staff

1. ‘Macbeth: The Murder Mystery’

Check out “Macbeth: The Murder Mystery” at Saturday, July 24; and 2 p.m. July 24 and Sunday, July 25, at the Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Subtitled “The Just Desserts Mystery,” this fractured and funny take lets the audience choose the ending — and their favorite sweet, with desserts offered during the intermission. $30 general admission, more for reserved seating. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. This weekend: Professional Bull Riders

Cowboys try to get their eight seconds of glory at this PBR event. Both riders and bulls compete to earn points and money and maybe move one step closer to the World Finals. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23-24.

Tickets are $14-$76 (excluding applicable taxes and fees, plus $15 for on-site parking). Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

3. ‘Nationall Identity’ in Bonita Springs

Check out this art exhibit, “National Identity,” an array of work from quilts to oils and more, focusing on one's relationship to the world through one's career, country or culture.

From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through July 29. Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Free. Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

